Hamilton County in critical need of poll workers

With 20 days until Election Day, Hamilton County is in “critical need” for precinct election officials, according to the Hamilton County Republican Party. However, both parties are seeking poll workers.
Voting location managers are needed at:
Mt. Washington
Hyde Park
Norwood
Arlington Heights
Elmwood Place
St. Bernard
There is also a need for voting location deputies at:
Avondale
Bond Hill
Clifton
Kennedy Hts
Pleasant Ridge
West End/Downtown
College Hill
Hartwell
Lincoln Heights
Springfield Township
There are also openings at Loveland, Norwood, Anderson, Arlington Heights, St. Bernard, and the City of Cincinnati.
Poll workers must be registered Hamilton County voters and cannot have a felony conviction. Applicants must attend a four hour class. Workers will set up their polling location on November 7, and work Election Day from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Pay for a PEO is $181.50 and $218 for VLMs.
Those interested are asked to call their respective parties:
Republicans: 513-632-7042
Democrats: 513-421-0495
Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.
President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.Full Story >
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.Full Story >
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.Full Story >