Hamilton County in critical need of poll workers

With 20 days until Election Day, Hamilton County is in “critical need” for precinct election officials, according to the Hamilton County Republican Party. However, both parties are seeking poll workers.

Voting location managers are needed at:

Mt. Washington

Hyde Park

Norwood

Arlington Heights

Elmwood Place

St. Bernard

There is also a need for voting location deputies at:

Avondale

Bond Hill

Clifton

Kennedy Hts

Pleasant Ridge

West End/Downtown

College Hill

Hartwell

Lincoln Heights

Springfield Township

There are also openings at Loveland, Norwood, Anderson, Arlington Heights, St. Bernard, and the City of Cincinnati.

Poll workers must be registered Hamilton County voters and cannot have a felony conviction. Applicants must attend a four hour class. Workers will set up their polling location on November 7, and work Election Day from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pay for a PEO is $181.50 and $218 for VLMs.

Those interested are asked to call their respective parties:

Republicans: 513-632-7042

Democrats: 513-421-0495

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.