Live blog: Jury selection to begin Thursday in murder retrial of Ray Tensing

Jury selection in the the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing is expected to start on Thursday, May 25.

The first trial lasted two weeks before ending in a hung jury and mistrial in November.

Tensing is accused of fatally shooting and killing Sam DuBose, 43, during an Avondale traffic stop over an alleged missing license tag in July 2015.

Tensing said DuBose tried to pull away and was dragging him, so he shot him in the head.

Police body camera video footage shows Tensing shot DuBose in the head without provocation, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in July 2015.

Tensing, 27, faces 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted of the murder charge.

The lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 11 years.

