Timeline: Sam DuBose's fatal traffic stop to the murder trial of Ray Tensing

July 19, 2015: University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing pulls Samuel DuBose over for driving a green 1998 Honda Accord with a missing front license plate in Mt. Auburn, closed to UC's main campus in University Heights. Minutes later, he fatally shoots DuBose, 43, in the head.

July 21: DuBose's family and UC students hold a peacefully rally on campus and demands information and answers from Police Chief Jason Goodrich. DuBose's family demands video of the traffic stop. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said his office is "rapidly" pursuing an investigation into what led up to the shooting. He says he expects to have an assessment compete before the end of the next week.

July 23: UC releases two key records on the shooting: the incident report and police radio traffic. In the incident report, Tensing told the reporting officer that he “was being dragged by the vehicle and had to fire his weapon.”

The reporting officer also said another officer witnessed DuBose's Accord “drag” Tensing. Tensing was complaining of pain to his left arm and that he was eventually taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the report.

But Tensing doesn't mention being dragged or hurt in his call to an emergency dispatcher: “I’m not injured. I almost got ran over by the car. He took off on me. I discharged one round, struck the man in the head.”

Protesters rally Downtown and demand that Deters release Tensing's body camera footage. Deters says he won't release it until the grand jury sees it.

July 24: WXIX (FOX19 NOW), the Cincinnati Enquirer and other news media file a joint suit against Deters asking for the video. He declines, saying releasing it could taint the investigation. He says he won't release it unless ordered to do so by the Ohio Supreme Court.

July 26: DuBose's family, friends and Black Lives Matter hold a demonstration and march at UC.

July 27: Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black tells FOX19 NOW he has been told what's on the body camera video that captured the minutes before DuBose was shot and killed and "it's not a good situation." He called it "a tragic situation. Someone has died that didn't necessarily need to die and I"ll leave it at that."

July 28: DuBose's funeral is held at Church of the Living God in Avondale. Hundreds attend in a show of support for DuBose. “They are fighting for a good cause, they are standing with me for my son and they want to get answers," said his mother, Audrey DuBose. Top city leaders including then-Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell, Mayor John Cranley and UC President Santo Ono attend the funeral. The family asks that protests on her son's behalf remain peaceful out of respect for him. DuBose is buried at Landmark Cemetery.

Blackwell says on talk radio Tensing's body camera video clearly shows what happened. He says he expects the video will go national once it's released and result in charges against Tensing.

July 29: Deters announces a grand jury indicted Tensing, 26, for murder and voluntary manslaughter. "I have been doing this for 30 years and this is the most asinine act by a police officer I have ever seen," Deters said.

He releases Tensing's body camera video footage of the incident and says it shows there is no indication Tensing was dragged: "I'm treating him like a murderer."

UC closes its main campus early. University leaders announce Tensing is fired. They announce an exhaustive, top-to-bottom review of the campus police department.

Tensing turns himself in and is booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Peaceful demonstrations calling for justice for DuBose are held in Cincinnati.

July 30: Tensing pleads not guilty during his arraignment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. Judge Megan Shanahan sets his bond at $1 million. Cheers break out in the courtroom. The judge chastises those who cheered.

Tensing is released that night after 10 percent of the bond, $100,085, is posted.

University of Cincinnati police officers Phillip Kidd and David Lindenschmidt are placed on paid leave as a result of an internal investigation. The suspensions followed the public release of Kidd’s body camera footage, in which the officer can be heard corroborating Tensing’s claim that he had been dragged by DuBose’s car.

July 31: The Fraternal Order of Police-Ohio Labor Council files a grievance with UC on Tensing's behalf to get his job back.

Deters announces that a grand jury heard testimony about the two UC officers involved with the DuBose death investigation and declined to indict them.

A candlelight march/protest outside the Hamilton County Courthouse for DuBose ends in 6 arrests.

Aug. 4: UC announces a criminal justice professor who is the director of its Institute of Crime Science, Robin Engel, is the school's first Vice President for Safety and Reform.

Aug. 5: Cincinnati City Council votes to suspend UC police from conducting off-campus traffic stops.

Aug. 7: UC announces they hired veteran Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief James Whalen and Greg Baker, formerly head of the Cincinnati Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) to join a team implementing reforms promised in the wake of DuBose's shooting. They will implement evidence-based, data-driven policing to strengthen relationships between UC police and the rest of the city.

Aug. 14: UC resumes patrols off-campus for safety purposes, according to an interim agreement with the city of Cincinnati. They cannot initiate traffic stops.

Aug. 26: Tensing's attorney files motion to move the criminal trial out of Hamilton County.

Sept. 8: Tensing's trial date is moved back from Nov. 16 to a date to be announced later.

Sept. 11: An independent investigative report commissioned by UC calls DuBose's shooting "entirely preventable" and said Tensing made "critical errors of judgment" during the traffic stop. It also he was "not factually accurate" in his account of what happened. UC releases the detailed, 65-page review, conducted by Kroll, who interviewed 20 witnesses, 16 law enforcement officers and reviewed eight separate body cameras. The report is consistent with the criminal investigation into the shooting.

Jan. 18, 2016: UC announces it settled with DuBose's family for $4.85 million plus free tuition for his 12 children valued at an additional $500,000. The total value of the settlement is about $5.3 million.

UC also agrees to put up a memorial commemorating DuBose on campus, a formal apology from UC President Santo Ono and to invite DuBose family to participate in UCPD's Community Action Council to help aid campus police reform.

Feb. 3: UC announces the nationally-renowned Exiger is selected to conduct a comprehensive review of its police department that includes interviews with internal personnel and discussions with key leaders regarding its leadership and mission.

Feb. 11: Tensing's trial date is set for Oct. 24. That date is later pushed back one day to Oct. 25 to accommodate a large number of potential jurors.

Fed. 29: Exiger finishes their investigation and “personnel review” into UC Police Chief Jason Goodrich and Major Tim Thornton, claiming the men were not completely honest with how the department was conducting traffic enforcement in and around campus. Both men resigned a few days before, on Feb. 26.

April 14: Goodrich releases a statement to FOX19 NOW rebutting the allegations. "I strongly dispute the allegations made against me in this draft report. I did not lie, and my experiences with the investigation leads me to believe it was a biased investigation. I am reserving further comment while consulting with legal counsel to have a better understanding of all my options. I look forward to providing a detailed response in the future."

May 26: Shanahan rules that Tensing's lawyer can have access to DuBose's medical records as he prepares Tensing's defense. DuBose was treated for a serious illness at Good Samaritan Hospital in the weeks before he was killed. Mathews says the records confirm what he suspects and are relevant to Tensing's defense.

Aug. 4: Cincinnati police are informed via interdepartmental memo that unless they already have scheduled vacation time, they cannot take off Oct. 24-Nov. 5. The time off restriction is adjusted several weeks later to Oct. 31-Nov.19.

Oct. 14: Tensing makes his first court appearance in his murder case since his July 30, 2015 arraignment amid unprecedented tight security at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Oct. 25: Tensing's murder trial starts with more than 200 jurors filling out 25-page questionnaires.

Nov. 12: Jury fails to reach a verdict and the case was declared a mistrial.

At one point, the jury was 10-2 for a voluntary manslaughter conviction, according to Deters.

Dec. 10: Hamilton County judge announces the murder retrial of Tensing will start on May 25.

Jan. 13, 2017: Deters announces he will not be involved in the second trial of Tensing. Chief Assistant Prosecutors Seth Tieger and Stacey DeGraffenreid will handle the case.

May 25: Jury selection expected to begin in murder retrial of Tensing.

