Prosecutor: Tensing "admitted" in taped police interview "he purposely caused the death of Samuel DuBose"

Jury selection got underway in the Ray Tensing murder trial Monday with a stunning statement from one of the prosecutors.

"Folks, I think what you're going to hear is this isn't a 'who-dun-it.' And it's not an accident," said Assistant County Prosecutor Rick Gibson. "It's a case where the defendant himself admitted in a taped interview with Cincinnati police homicide investigators that he purposely caused the death of Samuel DuBose."

Tensing's defense attorney, Stew Mathews, objected.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan said: "Understood - look, let's stay away from the evidence, Mr. Gibson. The objection is sustained."

Click here to watch the jury selection live stream

Here's the #TensingTrial video of pro claiming RT admitted to "purposely" causing DuBose death. Pro claims its on interrogation recording: pic.twitter.com/eHtS5SxBgM — Jody Barr (@JodyBarrFox19) October 31, 2016

The formal process of questioning of potential jurors began about 9 a.m. amid tight courthouse security and a Black Lives Protest outside drew a crowd of three dozen people.

More than 200 potential jurors in the pool filled out the 194-question, 25 page questionnaires. Attorneys narrowed the group down to 12 jurors and 4 alternates. Prosecutors and Tensing's defense spent the last week reviewing the questionnaires.

The trial is expected to last two or three weeks.

FOX19 NOW will air a 6 p.m. special nightly throughout the trial with all the details on the day's developments.

[Full coverage: Ray Tensing trial]

Tensing, 26, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop just off campus.

"What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now." BLM members chanting at rally outside the #TensingTrial @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kfjlgrH70N — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) October 31, 2016

If convicted on the murder charge, Tensing faces 15 years to life in prison.

He has pleaded not guilty and will take the stand, his lawyer has said.

Black Lives Matter: Cincinnati will rally outside the courthouse throughout the trial. The rally is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.