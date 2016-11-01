Special coverage plan: Where you can watch the Ray Tensing trial

From gavel-to-gavel and beyond, FOX19 NOW is bringing you comprehensive coverage of one of the most high-profile trials in Hamilton County history.

Former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing is on trial once again for the murder of Sam DuBose starting Thursday, May 25.

The trial is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and go until 1:30 p.m. each day. Here is how you can watch and follow every step of the process:

Online:

On FOX19NOW.com. Click here to access the live stream.

Through the ‘Extra Live Streaming’ tab of the FOX19 NOW mobile app. It's a free download for Android and Apple devices

On FOX19 NOW’s Facebook Live stream.

We want to hear from YOU. Share your thoughts, questions and comments about the proceedings in our live blog. You'll be able to see real-time updates from our reporters in and around the courthouse as well as interact with fellow members of the community.

The Ray Tensing section of FOX19NOW.com is home to stories and videos from each day of the trial. There, you'll also find history of the case and biographies of the key names to know.

Each day FOX19 NOW will stream live reports on the status of the procedings at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. from the Hamilton County Courthouse.

On OTT:

FOX19 NOW is available on the Roku and Amazon Fire apps via your Over-the-top devices.

You can watch our Ray Tensing trial coverage live as it airs via either service or watch the segments later at your leisure.

Click here to add the FOX19 NOW app for your Roku player or Roku TV or on Amazon Fire by clicking here.

On air:

Three of Cincinnati’s top lawyers are serving as FOX19 NOW’s daily legal experts. Their combined experience and knowledge will provide a viewpoint you won’t see anywhere else in the Tri-State.

Clyde Bennett, Mike Allen and Mark Krumbein will join the FOX19 NOW Morning News (4:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.) and Evening News shows (6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.)

From 6 until 6:30 p.m., our team will bring you a special show with a full recap and analysis of the day’s events. The show will also stream online.

