16-year-old killed crossing Alexandria Pike

A 16-year-old male was killed crossing Alexandria Pike Wednesday afternoon.

Cold Spring Police say the teen crossed U.S. 27 and Crossroad Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. and was struck by a vehicle traveling north bound.

The victim was transported to Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m.

Authorities did not say if the driver is facing charges.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.