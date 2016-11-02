16-year-old killed crossing Alexandria Pike - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

16-year-old killed crossing Alexandria Pike

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
COLD SPRING, KY (FOX19) -

A 16-year-old male was killed crossing Alexandria Pike Wednesday afternoon. 

Cold Spring Police say the teen crossed U.S. 27 and Crossroad Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. and was struck by a vehicle traveling north bound. 

The victim was transported to Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m. 

Authorities did not say if the driver is facing charges. 

