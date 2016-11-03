Video expert: Tensing was not being dragged when shot fired

Ray Tensing was not being dragged by Samuel DuBose's car when the former police officer fired the shot that killed him, the prosecution's star witness, a video forensics expert, testified Thursday as he provided frame-by-frame analysis of Tensing's body cam video.

Grant Fredericks told the jury DuBose's Honda Accord appeared to slightly move forward 800 milliseconds before the shot. Tensing pointed his gun at DuBose's head before the car moved.

Fredericks: Vehicle was NOT in motion 1.875 seconds before shot was fired @FOX19 — Emily Zengel (@EmilyFOX19Now) November 3, 2016

Fredericks is a nationally recognized forensics video expert who has been processing video evidence for criminal and civil investigations for 30 years. He is a certified forensics video analyst and contract instructor with the FBI National Academy.

Earlier Thursday, the jury watched and listened to a recording of the former University of Cincinnati police officer's taped statement to Cincinnati police two days after he fatally shot DuBose.

Tensing repeatedly told police he was being dragged by DuBose's car and feared for his life.

"I felt like I was going to be killed," he told police.

Click here to see the live raw interview.

LIVE BLOG: Ray Tensing trial

But Fredericks played an audio clip from Tensing's body cam and said he couldn't hear any tires squealing.

On Wednesday, two UC police officers said they heard squealing tires before a gunshot as they responded to the traffic stop off campus in Mt. Auburn.

Both officers said they did not see Tensing being dragged.

A witness, a motorist whose car was parked in front of DuBose's vehicle, testified that she did not see his car move until after she heard the gunshot.

In court Thursday, just before a recording of Tensing's police interview was played for the jury, a Cincinnati police sergeant took the stand.

Sgt. Shannon Heine responded to the shooting on July 19, 2015 and then later interviewed Tensing.

LOOK: Video recording of Ray Tensing's post-shooting interview with CPD officer Shannon Heine being shown to jury. #TensingTrial @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/n3tMrvbkhP — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) November 3, 2016

In Tensing's recorded interview with Heine, he explained his conversation with DuBose during the traffic stop.

Tensing pulled DuBose's vehicle over just off campus in Mt. Auburn because DuBose's vehicle was missing a front license plate.

Tensing said he identified himself as a police officer, asked for DuBose's driver's license and asked him if he was under suspension.

DuBose responded no.

Tensing said DuBose took the key out of the ignition to open the glove box. Tensing told him he didn't have to do that.

Tensing said DuBose put the car in drive and began accelerating and he fell, his arm stuck by the steering wheel.

"I was hanging on for dear life." - Ray Tensing on getting hand caught in DuBose's car. #TensingTrial @FOX19 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) November 3, 2016

Ray Tensing: "I believe at that point, when I was being dragged by his vehicle, he was actively trying to kill me" @FOX19 — Emily Zengel (@EmilyFOX19Now) November 3, 2016

Tensing said he thought he was dragged 15-20 feet by the vehicle and the car was traveling 15 mph, but that's just a guess.

He said based on the way DuBose was acting, he knew "something's not right."

Tensing said his hand went in the area of his holster and his arm dropped down.

Tensing also said in the police interview he did not detect drugs or alcohol in DuBose's car.

His attorney,Stew Mathews, said in opening statements Tuesday that DuBose was attempting to leave the traffic stop because he had enough marijuana in his car to face a felony conviction.

Under cross examination, Sgt. Heine testified that marijuana was found in DuBose's car, along with multiple cell phones and other medications.

Tensing, 26, is on trial for murder and voluntary manslaughter.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bond.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.