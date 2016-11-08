In a major battleground victory, Trump takes Ohio

As the bitter 2016 presidential campaign begins to wrap up, Donald Trump has won Ohio, defeating Hillary Clinton in one of the country’s most critical battleground.

For most of the election, Ohio's 18 electoral bounty looked to be one of Donald Trump’s best battleground bets, despite the civil war between him and the state's Republican Party.He was never supported by primary rival Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Rob Portman yanked his support after the controversy surrounding Trump's lewd sexual comments.

The billionaire businessman has lead or tied Clinton in the past 12 state-wide polls and many forecasts predicted his victory.

Ohio was won twice by President Barack Obama.

Trump also won Florida and North Carolina.

