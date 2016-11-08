School, Parks levies pass

Issue 44, Cincinnati Public Schools and Preschool Promise levy, was approved by Hamilton County voters Tuesday.

The tax measure will cost homeowners an extra $278 yearly per $100,000 of home value. Part of that revenue will be set for the Preschool Promise initiative, an effort to expand access to early education.

The Hamilton County Parks Levy, Issue 52, also passed. It will raise taxes by $35 annually for the next 10 years.

Click here to follow all the election results.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.