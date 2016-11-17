Ex-boyfriend found guilty in NKY woman's strangulation death

The Taylor Mill Police Department began the investigation into the homicide of Trina Coleman in November 2016. The investigation led to the arrest of Lamont Johnson several days later.

On Friday, the investigation culminated with the conviction of Johnson for her murder. The jury trial began Jan. 9 in Kenton County Circuit Court and lasted four days.

The jury deliberated less than one hour and returned a guilty verdict against Johnson for murder.

Formal sentencing will be in March of 2018.

Coleman’s body was found in her Taylor Mill apartment in the 700 block of Sharon Drive. The Kentucky Medical Examiner, at the time, believed the cause of death to be strangulation.

Family members told police they called Coleman numerous times but could not reach her, according to an arrest warrant. When Coleman didn't show up for work, a family member busted into her apartment and found her body.

"We believe this is an incident of domestic violence that was apparently a pattern in this relationship and unfortunately, tragically, resulted in the death of Trina Coleman," Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders has said.

