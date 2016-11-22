Miami win streak makes college football history

The Miami RedHawks football team made college football history Tuesday night beating Ball State 21-20 in the regular season finale in Oxford.



The RedHawks are the first team in college history to start a season with six straight losses and then win their final six games. The win also means Miami is bowl eligible and will play in their first bowl game since 2010.



Moeller product Gus Ragland threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns including two second half scores that brought Miami back from a 17-7 halftime deficit.



The RedHawks finish the regular season with a 6-6 record and now wait to find out where they’ll play in the upcoming bowl season.

