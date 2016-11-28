Miami's Gus Ragland honored by MAC

Gus Ragland, the quarterback for Miami University and former Moeller Crusader, was named the Mid-American Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Week.
Ragland was 26-35 for 380 yards passing and three touchdowns to lead the RedHawks to a 21-20 comeback win against Ball State.
His performance helped Miami become bowl eligible for the first time since 2010. Miami is the first team in FBS history to open the season 0-6 and finish the regular season 6-6.
Ragland earned the same honor earlier this season after a four touchdown performance against Central Michigan.
He and Miami will find out which bowl game they will be playing in on Sunday.
Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.
635 West Seventh Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45203
(513) 421-1919
publicfile@fox19.com
(334) 206-1400EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.