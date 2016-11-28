Miami's Gus Ragland honored by MAC

Gus Ragland, the quarterback for Miami University and former Moeller Crusader, was named the Mid-American Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Week.

Ragland was 26-35 for 380 yards passing and three touchdowns to lead the RedHawks to a 21-20 comeback win against Ball State.

His performance helped Miami become bowl eligible for the first time since 2010. Miami is the first team in FBS history to open the season 0-6 and finish the regular season 6-6.

Ragland earned the same honor earlier this season after a four touchdown performance against Central Michigan.

He and Miami will find out which bowl game they will be playing in on Sunday.

