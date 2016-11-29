2 more judges disqualify themselves from Ray Tensing case, 4th judge named

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz is the fourth judge on the Ray Tensing case. (Provided by Hamilton County)

Two more judges disqualified themselves from the Ray Tensing murder trial Tuesday morning, one day after the judge who presided over the first trial recused herself.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Leslie Ghiz, a former Cincinnati city council member, now has the case, said Dan Blanton, the courthouse's assignment commissioner.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge Tom Heekin removed himself from the case due to a conflict of interest. He was just appointed Monday.

He served as a guardian ad litem for one of Samuel DuBose's children during the probate process.

The case briefly went to Hamilton County Judge Beth A. Myers, but she filed disqualification paperwork almost immediately.

Whoever the next judge is will rule on a request from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to move out of the county.

On Monday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan recused herself from the case during a hearing.

Before she did, Shanahan refused a defense request to acquit Tensing and agreed to retry him on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Deters asked for the retrial after Shanahan declared a mistrial on Nov. 12 with the jury hung on both counts.

Deters has said he would like to see the case moved to Columbus or Cleveland.

