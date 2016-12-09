Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin to film new movie in Cincinnati next year

U.S. actor Martin Sheen, left, and his son, U.S. actor, director and writer Emilio Estevez attend the British premiere of their latest movie "The Way" at a central cinema, London, Monday, Feb. 21, 2011. (AP Photo/Jorge Herrera)

A new Emilio Estevez film starring Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, Jena Malone and Che "Rhymefest" Smith will begin filming in Cincinnati in January, Film Cincinnati announced Friday morning.

Baldwin, Schilling, Malone, Estevez and Smith will co-star in the socially conscious ensemble dramedy "The Public," based on a screenplay written by Estevez, which he will also direct, said Kristen Schlotman, Film Cincinnati's executive director.

The indie film is currently in pre-production in Cincinnati. Principal photography will commence in mid-January.

“Over the past few years, Emilio Estevez has been a tireless ambassador for Film Cincinnati. With our unique architecture, hospitality, home-grown talent and state tax credits, our region has become a frequent resource for the film industry, and Emilio has helped us tell this story.”

Earlier this year, Gov. John Kasich signed legislation to increase the tax incentive that Ohio offers for film projects to be produced in the state for the next two years.

"The Public" centers around a standoff with police and library officials when library patrons, many of whom are homeless and mentally ill, stage a sit-in.

They turn the Cincinnati Public Library into an impromptu homeless shelter for one night during a brutal, life-threatening cold snap.

The story begs the question "Who will care for those who are unable to care for themselves?" In "The Public," both sides are given equal voice at this inflection moment for America where we are sharply divided on social justice issues.

Baldwin ("The Departed," "Still Alice") is set to play a crisis negotiator who tries to deescalate the standoff.

Estevez and Malone ("The Hunger Games") will play librarians caught up in the crisis.

Schilling ("Orange Is The New Black") will play a character who helps expose the truth while a corrupt media spins the story for ratings, and Smith ("Selma") will play one of the homeless Occupy patrons.

Previously, Estevez directed, wrote and co-starred in the Golden Globe and SAG nominated (Best Picture, Ensemble) socio-political drama "Bobby" in addition to the critically acclaimed indie drama "The Way."

Lebovici and Ponce's recent credits include "The Billionaire Boys Club" with Kevin Spacey and Emma Roberts and "The Clapper" starring Ed Helms, Tracy Morgan and Amanda Seyfried.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.