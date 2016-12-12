Ray Tensing retrial set for May 25 in Hamilton County

Ray Tensing in court last month. (Photo provided by the Cincinnati Enquirer)

The Ray Tensing murder retrial will start May 25, a Hamilton County judge announced Monday.

Tensing was not required to be present for the brief proceedings before Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz.

The case returns to court Jan. 23.

A change of venue request was not officially decided Monday, but the judge said she anticipated the retrial would be held in Hamilton County.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said he wants the trial moved to either Cleveland or Columbus. He has not, however, formally filed for a change of venue, according to Tensing's attorney, Stew Mathews.

Last month, Deters announced his office would seek to move the case out of the county because "public attention seeped into the jury room."

Deters said the community has been "saturated" with information about the case for over a year and, tensions grew so much that jurors at one point refused to come out of the jury room, delaying proceedings.

That occurred after Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan told jurors the media requested their questionnaires and she would release the documents after blocking out their personal information.

The case rolled to Ghiz, a former Cincinnati city council member, after Shanahan declared a mistrial Nov. 12 when jurors said they were deadlocked and later recused herself.

Two other judges who were assigned the case also recused themselves.

Twelve jurors were unable to unanimously agree to convict Tensing on a murder or voluntary manslaughter charge after deliberating some 25 hours. Tensing, 27, fatally shot Samuel DuBose, 43, during a July 2015 traffic stop.

At one point, the jury was 10-2 for a voluntary manslaughter conviction, Deters has said.

He has said he remains confident his office can win a conviction this time.

Tensing's attorney, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing was hoping to be acquitted.

Tensing has said he fired his gun because he thought DuBose's vehicle was dragging him and he feared for his life.

