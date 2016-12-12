XU, UC still ranked in new top 25 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU, UC still ranked in new top 25

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Xavier and UC both dropped after losses, but both remain in the rankings in Monday’s new AP college basketball top 25.
 
Xavier rebounded from a loss at Colorado with a weekend home win over Utah and UC suffered a loss to top 20 Butler.
 
Here are the rankings of teams of local interest:
 
6. UK
9. Indiana
11. Louisville
17. Xavier
25. UC

