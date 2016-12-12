A.J. Green could return for Steelers game

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green could return for Sunday’s game against the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.

The team’s leading receiver hasn’t played since the first series of the Buffalo game because of a strained hamstring. But, has been rehabbing during practice and before games in hopes of returning for the Bengals’ final games.

When asked if Green, who’s been inactive the last two games, would return for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh, Marvin Lewis answered jokingly as a weather forecaster.

“Partly sunny,” smiled Coach Lewis.

Lewis in previous weeks either ruled Green out on Monday of that week or labeled him as “partly cloudy” – to continue with his weather analogy. Lewis did add Green expects to practice Wednesday as the Bengals begin their on-field preparation

for Pittsburgh.

“We’ll see how he practices and see what he can do. When he goes out and proves he can do it on the practice field, he’ll be back and ready to go.”

The Bengals host the Steelers Sunday in a must win game to keep their playoff chances alive.

