4 to face judge after traffic stop net loaded guns, drugs, 'robbery kit,' cash

Four suspects face a judge Wednesday after a traffic stop led to their arrests and Cincinnati police saying they recovered loaded guns, drugs and what appeared to be a "robbery kit."

The four men raised suspicions when officers said they found what appeared to be a "robbery kit" inside the vehicle: at least three masks with eye holes cut out and gloves. All the men also wore hooded sweatshirts.

District 5 Police Officers Dave Harris and Sidharth Sharma took the suspects into custody early Tuesday after they responded to a report of the suspicious vehicle in the area of West Mitchell Avenue near Este Avenue in Spring Grove Village, said Lt. David Schofield, the night chief.

The officers pulled over a black 2004 Honda Pilot with a tinted window violation that make an improper lane change violation, records show.

The driver, Malik Little, 25, tried to run off but was apprehended a short distance later that was within 1,000 feet of Winton Preparatory Academy on Winton Road.

Police said they had to shock him with a Taser stun gun to take him into custody without further incident.

Little is held at the Hamilton County jail on several charges: carrying a concealed weapon, illegally having a firearm due to a previous conviction, a charge called "weapons under disability;" receiving stolen property (police say his gun was reported stolen out of Colerain Township), trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana, obstructing official business and some traffic violations.

Police say he also was found with more than $2,000 in cash.

The three passenger arrested are:

Kenneth Little, 32. He is held at the jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence. His arrest slip states he tried to destroy cocaine police on him. He tried to swallow the drug, Schofield explained. He also was found with $300 in cash.

Andrew Caldwell, 23. He is held at the jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, drug possession and weapons under disability.

Jimmy Daniel, 27, carrying a concealed weapon, weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.

FOX19 NOW requested a copy of the body camera video from the traffic stop, but a police spokesman declined.

Lt. Steve Saunders said he viewed the video to consider whether the police department could release a copy or at least parts of it.

After watching it, however, he said it would remain private for the time being because it is evidence in the traffic stop and subsequent arrests.

