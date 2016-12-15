LIST: Top 19 local news stories of 2016

The U.S. presidential campaign dominated national news headlines in 2016, but it wasn't the only story in the Tri-State.

Cincinnati experienced a roller coaster of news and events -- some good, some bad. You might not remember every piece of local news, but we've compiled a list of the top 19 stories that you were sharing and talking about in 2016.

1. Ray Tensing Trial - Late October

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing was tried on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose in late October.

A mistrial was declared after the jury informed the judge that they were unable to come to a unanimous verdict. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters asked for the retrial after Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan declared a mistrial on November 12 with the jury hung on both counts.

2. Pike County Massacre - April 22

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot and killed in their own beds on April 22 in Pike County, Ohio. The bodies were discovered to have been shot execution-style in three adjacent homes, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said.

Now, eight months later, it's a mystery as to who did it.

3. Harambe - May 28

In May, the story of Harambe sparked national attention after the 400-pound Western Lowland Gorilla was shot and killed by Cincinnati Zoo officials in order to protect a three-year-old boy who had fallen into the gorilla exhibit.

4. Streetcar Opens - September 9

Cincinnati's highly anticipated streetcar began service to the public in September after years of planning. The streetcar is designed to connect Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and Cincinnati's riverfront.

5. Madison School Shooting - February 29

Multiple agencies were called to Madison Junior/Senior High School February 29 for an active shooter. James Austin Hancock, 15, had been sitting in the cafeteria when he opened fire, hurting four students. Hancock emptied the handgun and then fled the school, but was later tracked down by a police canine in a nearby field.

Hancock pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and one count of inducing panic on April 28.

6. Election 2016 Tri-State Stops - All year long

The entire Tri-State played a role in this year's election. Both President-elect Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton made numerous stops in Ohio. Trump even kicked off his "Thank You" tour at U.S. Bank Arena with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Cincinnati on Dec. 1.

7. Bengals vs Steelers AFC Wild Card Game - January 9

The AFC Wild Card Game is still one of the most talked about football games in 2016.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers to the game-winning field goal aided by two personal foul penalties on Vontaze Burfict and Adam Jones. Jones got into a confrontation with Pittsburgh's assistant coach Joey Porter.

In the aftermath, the NFL handed out six fines totaling more than $80,000 and Vontaze Burfict was suspended the first three games of the 2016 season for his hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

8. FC Cincinnati - April

In their inaugural season with in the United Soccer League, FC Cincinnati smashed the USL’s single-season attendance record, totaling 259,437 spectators and averaging 17,296 fans per game. They set the regular-season, single-game attendance record several times throughout the year. FCC finished the season in third place in the USL Eastern Conference with a 16-6-8 record and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Additional highlights include: hosting English Premier League's Crystal Palace FC, which caught the attention of Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, who recently visited the Queen City to see what the city had to offer.

9. Pete Rose inducted into the Cincinnati Hall of Fame - June 25

The Cincinnati Reds celebrated the legendary career of Pete Rose during 2016 Reds Hall of Fame Induction in June. The special weekend included pregame ceremonies to enshrine the Hit King in the Reds Hall of Fame and retire his No. 14 jersey.

10. 3 dead in 174 OD's in 6 days - August. 24

For a brief moment, the Queen City became the epicenter of the heroin epidemic.

Heroin rocked the Tri-State hard in the span of a week when three people died in a total of 174 overdoses in August. The overdoses were linked to heroin mixed with a powerful animal tranquilizer as well as the painkiller fentanyl.

11. Flash Flood Emergency in parts of Cincinnati - August 28

Flash flooding and power outages forced several schools and roads to shut down in August. It was the second time the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio had issued a Flash Flood Emergency.

The storm dumped 2-4.4 inches of rain across the hardest hit neighborhoods in Norwood, Evanston, St. Bernard, Mt. Lookout and more.

Less than an inch to over 4 inches of rain were recorded during a four hour period, according to the NWS.

12. Rabbit Hash General Store fire - February 13

Reconstruction is set to begin on the historic Rabbit Hash General Store sometime next month after it was burned to the ground in February. The fire originated in the roof and eventually caused it to collapse. No one was injured in the fire.

The goal is have the store open for business by Labor Day 2017, which would be just in time for the popular Old Timers Day festival in Rabbit Hash.

13. Local businesses boycott 50 Cent - May 3

Rapper 50 Cent caught some heat in May when he made fun of a Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport worker in an expletive-filled video.

Curtis James Jackson III – a.k.a. 50 Cent – shared a now-deleted video showing him accusing a CVG janitor of being high on drugs. The airport worker was later identified as Andrew Farrell, who has Asperger's Syndrome, a hearing deficiency and social anxiety, according to his parents.

In response to the video, Cincinnati bars, restaurants and stores boycotted 50 Cent’s vodka line. The boycott campaign started when Holy Grail Banks announced they will no longer serve Effen Vodka and urged others to follow suit. Within several hours, Cincinnati restaurateur Jeff Ruby, MOTR Pub, and Delhi Liquor Store vowed to shun the liquor line.

14. Celebrities in Cincinnati - All year long

John Travolta, Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Nicolas Cage, Ellen Page and more ascended upon the Queen City this year to film movies at some point during the year.

Film Cincinnati officials said 10 total projects were filmed Cincinnati in 2016. In the last two years, the new business has left $54 million for the city's economy, and created almost 9,000 jobs.

15. Gatlinburg fires - late November

A Northwest High School graduate lost his wife and two daughters in the wildfires that swept through Gatlinburg, according to his family.

The fires have claimed at least 14 lives and injured 134. Many Tri-State residents have traveled 4.5 hour road trip to the popular tourist destination. At least 14,000 Gatlinburg residents and tourists were forced to evacuate, while over 1600 buildings were damaged and/or destroyed.

16. Ohio State University stabbing - November 28

Nine people were injured following an attack at Ohio State University in November.

The identified suspect, 18-year-old student Abdul Razak Ali Artan, was shot and killed by OSU Police Officer and Fairfield native Alan Horujko. The 28-year-old officer has been with the department for less than two years.

Officer Horujko has received national praise for jumping into action.

17. Santa Ono leaves UC, Neville Pinto becomes next UC president - June 12 & Dec. 17

University of Cincinnati’s bow tie-wearing President Santa J. Ono said goodbye to the Queen City in June.

The University of British Columbia (UBC) on named Ono as the new president and vice-chancellor of his hometown school in Vancouver.

Following Ono's departure, UC hired Neville Pinto as the school's 30th president on Dec. 17.

Pinto will be returning to the Queen City following his time as interim president of the University of Louisville. The incoming president is a 26-year veteran of University of Cincinnati where he served as vice provost and dean of the graduate school from 2006-2011.

18. Milford man dies after car plunges off the Combs-Hehl Bridge into the Ohio River - March 15

David Bouma, 32, died in a tragic accident in March after his car plunged off the Combs-Hehl Bridge and went into the Ohio River.

Bouma was driving on the Interstate 275 bridge on March 15 during a 12-vehicle crash. Recovery of the red Pontiac Grand Prix and body inside was delayed for more than a week due to dangerous river conditions.

19. Clown sightings in the Tri-State - Late September - October

Reports of clowns terrorizing people came in across the country and right here in the Tri-State in late September and October.

Clowns were spotted lurking in woods in northern Cincinnati suburbs and northern Kentucky.

Clown threats prompted several arrests at Milford High School and Colerain High School.

