Middletown murder suspect denies killing wife in court

A Middletown man accused of fatally shooting his wife went before a judge Monday morning.

Greg Orona, Jr., is charged with murder in the death of Cassie Sanders, 42. He appeared in Middletown Municipal Court and bond was set at $500,000. Orona, Jr., kept shaking his head and mouthing "I didn't do it."

Middletown Police said Orona, Jr., grabbed a shotgun and killed his wife Saturday morning at a home on Wilbraham Road. The pair had been arguing before the shooting, according to investigators.

"It seems like somebody should have tried to break it up, to help her with this problem," said Marlene Temple, Sanders' aunt.

Authorities said there was a history of domestic issues between Sanders and Orona, Jr.

"She got mixed up with a monster," said Sanders.

According to Sanders' Facebook page, she was a teacher at Cincinnati Generation Academy.

"We want her to get justice," said Sanders. "She's not going to be a victim, she's not gonna be a statistic. She's going to get her justice and he's going to pay the price."

Orona, Jr., is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 27.

Sanders is survived by her 17-year-old daughter. A go fund me account has been set up to help with funeral costs.

