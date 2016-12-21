Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV on Madison Road in Oakley

Police responded to the scene of a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a SUV in Oakley Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened directly in front of Crossroads Church at Vandercar Way and Madison Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Adarsh Srivastava, 36, was operating a 2015 Acura MDX south on Vandecar Way to east onto Madison Road when he struck 80-year-old William Leatherwood,

Leatherwood was crossing Madison Road from the south to the north within the crosswalk.

He was critically injured and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While being treated, he succumbed to his injuries.

Srivastava was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Police said the driver of the SUV is cooperating and speed and impairment do not appear to be factors right now.

All lanes of Madison Road near Crossroads Church have reopened.

The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone witnessing the accident should call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

