Dash cam video shows Warren County deputy shot at after hummus dispute

Dashboard camera video shows Deputy Katie Barnes retreating from the apartment complex after Mohammed Laghaoui shot at her using an AK-47. (Video screenshot)

Dashboard camera video has been released of a shootout that left a Warren County Sheriff's deputy wounded in June.

Deputy Katie Barnes was shot by Mohammed Laghaoui after she responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment at Orchard of Landed on June 9, sheriff's officials have said.

The deputy was called twice to the same location that night, said Warren County Sheriff Larry Sims.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says the call happened following a dispute about Laghaoui eating too much of his dad's hummus.

The initial call was for Laghaoui allegedly threatening to shoot and kill his father and brother.

Nearly an hour later, deputies were called back out for a complaint that Laghaoui's punched his father in the face and there were continued threats. The deputy responded within three minutes of the call.

Video shows as she walks to the steps of the building, Laghaoui immediately opens fire with an AK-47 assault rifle.

[Mobile users can watch the dash cam video here]

In the video, Barnes can be heard saying, "Give me another unit. I've been hit."

The deputy returned fire four times with her service revolver, according to the sheriff.

Related: Warren County Sheriff: Deputy shot 'was incredible'

The deputy was hit in the lower abdomen, just underneath her bulletproof vest. At first, she didn't realize she was hit.

"Within a minute, she is calling for help, she is reeling from the shots being fired at her, she is returning fire and initially, unbeknownst to her, she is struck by one of the rounds," the sheriff said.

She was able to eventually scramble over a barrier wall, where another deputy found her when he arrived and took her to safety, Sims said.

Barnes was able to recover from the incident.

After sparking an overnight manhunt, Laghaoui was taken into custody without incident, Sims said.

Laghaoui was indicted on attempted aggravated murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, tampering with evidence and domestic violence, according to Prosecutor David Fornshell. He faces a maximum of 68 years in prison.

Authorities are still searching for the AK-47 used in the incident.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.