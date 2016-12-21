Hamilton County Coroner's Office could soon have new home

If everything goes as planned the coroner's office woes will be a thing of the past.



"One of the things that we have been struggling against is making court cases and the time line we have for DNA in particular,” said Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco.



The county has agreed to purchase land in Blue Ash as long as it passes due diligence.



Sammarco is optimistic.



"It means hope. It means that the people working in conditions that you would not believe are going to hold out waiting for this new office, better conditions, making us a whole lot more efficient,” she said.

Sammarco said old equipment and lack of space are just a few of the problems that the office currently faces.

"When we lose electricity, which has happened already a couple of times this year... we have no backup power to the morgue or the coolers or the autopsy room,” she said.



Right now, the coroner's office receives 4,000 death calls a year and accepts jurisdiction on about half of those according to Sammarco. In 2015, the office performed 1200 autopsies. A new facility would help to streamline the work that's done.



"And it will be very efficient, it will be energy efficient and it will also allow us to open more case at once and basically batch process a lot which we can't do at the moment,” said Sammarco.



The coroner's office said the land would cost $1.6 million with construction costing between $44 and $55 million.

