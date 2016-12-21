Anderson Township man arrested on child porn charges

James Denny was taken into custody after agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided the home on Fairgrove Court, near Wilson Elementary School. (FOX19 NOW/Ken Brown)

A 30-year-old man is in custody after federal agents raided his Anderson Township home Wednesday afternoon.

James Denny faces federal child pornography-related charges, according to officials.

Denny was taken into custody after agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided the home on Fairgrove Court, near Wilson Elementary School.

Neighbors said the people who live in the house are quiet, and usually keep to themselves.

"It blows my mind. And I never thought that in a million years something like that would go down in this neighborhood. It's unheard of," John Schwietering said.

Officials spent close to two hours at the home.

Additional details have not been released.

