More credit card skimmers found at Butler County gas stations

A credit card skimmer was found at a fourth gas station along Route 4 in Hamilton and Fairfield Wednesday.

The skimmer was found at the Marathon station in the 2600 block of Dixie Highway in Hamilton. It's the third skimmer found in the last five days.

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds notes it is the 11th skimmer found in the county since November 2015.

TIPS: How to spot ATM skimming devices

When a customer swipes their credit or debit card, the skimmer reads and saves the card information.

All the devices found so far in the county have been located inside fuel pumps.

Officials advise to use cash instead of card and debit cards should be avoided.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.

