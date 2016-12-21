Police: Christmas gifts stolen from kids in West Price Hill

Sunday night was tough for Kasey Coffey and her four children. They said they came home to all but two Christmas gifts stolen from under their tree.

Coffey and her kids came back to their third floor West Price Hill apartment to find out they had been robbed. The only thing left was an opened box of dolls, and a fake tattoo kit.

“I had about 20 or 25 presents. It was mostly pajamas and a few toys...some clothes for the kids,” she said standing next to her Christmas tree.

It was decorated with lights, bells, and cutouts of her children, which she said the thief or thieves obviously knew the presents were for children.

Her children were sad, but were still upbeat about the coming holiday, as they will spend it together.

When asked why someone would rob them, they felt the toys were stolen for other children.

“I don't know,” said 9-year-old Deontay Shelton. “Because they just tried to get more presents for Christmas I guess.”

His sister, 7-year-old Kalyiah Shelton, had a direct message for the people who stole their toys this Christmas.

“Stop stealing,” she said. “If you [don’t have any] money just say, 'I’m sorry kids. I don't have any money.'"

Wednesday afternoon, three teens in Newport, KY, tried and failed to steal packages off three porches along 16th Street, according to police.

The teens were caught after they were confronted by a neighbor who yelled at them. Police said the teens took off and dropped the packages, but would be caught near the 12th Street tracks after a small chase.

The teens were charged with theft, fleeing and evading, and criminal trespassing. They were released to their parents.

Last Friday, police in Norwood responded to a call along Varelman Drive. It was reported that an elderly couple was robbed of $3,700 dollars worth of gifts.

The 65-year-old woman told police she entered her home, which the door had been forced open, and noticed latex gloves in her kitchen. Police said the place had been ransacked,

Coffey told us she won’t get a paycheck again until after the holidays. She did have a few presents hidden in the closet that the burglar did not know about. She said it’s not much, but it’s better than nothing.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

