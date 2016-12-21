Homeless Coalition remembers those lost in 2016

More than 60 candles burned bright in Washington Park on Wednesday to remember lives lost to homelessness.

The Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition comprised a list of 72 names of people who died because of issues related to their homelessness.

"Some people were found outside, some people were in shelter, some people had… were housed and died young because of the affects of homelessness," Josh Spring with the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition said.

On the list of 72 were some struggling, one in particular Spring said was the name of Jawari Porter.

Back in August, Porter was shot and killed after going after a Cincinnati police officer with a knife. It's a death Spring feels could have been prevented if the help Porter needed was available while the 25-year-old battled homelessness among other issues.

"From Jawari Porter, who was shot, to the person who died of cancer under a bridge every single person on this list did not have to be on this list," he said.

Some on the list were done struggling and trying to rebuild their lives, like Michael Wescott who joined a church and worked his way off the streets.

Ian Strickland, pastor at the Over-the-Rhine Community Church, listened as a friends name was read aloud during Wednesday’s event.

“[Michael Wescott] died… just a little over a week ago and we had the memorial service at our church this past Sunday,” Strickland said. “It kills me it’s a sadness that is too profound to put into words.”

“It is a must that we say to our community that these folks did not have to die the way that they did,” Spring said.

Spring hopes more affordable housing will be made available in the years to come to help combat the issue of homelessness.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.