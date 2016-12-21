Employees transported to hospital after carbon monoxide incident at Lebanon company

Employees from Pax Corrugated Products were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide scare at their company in Lebanon.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m.

Pax Corrugated Products is located in the 1800 block of Kingsview Drive.

An employee told FOX19 NOW that everyone is expected to be OK. First shift will be up and running as usual Thursday morning.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.