Police searching for suspect who used stolen credit card

Police in Hamilton County are asking for help identifying a man they said used a stolen credit card.

Police said the suspect stole the card from the 8100 block of Bridgetown Road and used the it to buy things in the Cleves and Miami Township area.

He was seen exiting from a blue pickup truck just prior to using the stolen card.

If anyone can identify him or has information on his whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

