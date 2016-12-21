Deputies increasing patrols at the malls

The malls are jammed packed as people across the Tri-State wrap up their Christmas shopping. While you do that, some thieves are busy picking out their gifts from your cars.

The Sheriff's office said when thieves are looking for their next victim, they're not only looking for shopping bags inside of the car, but they're looking to see where you shopped. If you have higher end items, that could make you more of a target.

Sheriff's deputies are also spending more time near the malls keeping an eye out for crooks.

"I probably went in and ate 10 minutes and came back out and it was, the trunk was open and the bags were gone," Keith Willike said, who had his bags stolen from his car.

He said lost $300 dollars worth of merchandise while he was shopping in Blue Ash.

"I guess that's a pretty good lesson, because I usually just walk away and don't lock the door," Willike said.

Sgt. Dan McElroy said to put packages in the trunk or under the seat where you can't see it. Park in well lit areas and stay off of your phone while your walking to your car.

"Be observant, take a look around you. See if anybody's watching where you put these items. Just a quick look around will help you by far," he said.

Glenda Bauer said she's been followed before after leaving the store, so now she goes by the golden rule when possible - which is don't go out alone.

"It's nice to be with a friend. It certainly is there's safety in numbers," she said.

While you're out holiday shopping if you ever feel uncomfortable walking to your car with your bags, you can have an escort walk with you.

