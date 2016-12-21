Warming in time for Christmas weekend

If you have last minute shopping the weather will not slow you down today on your Thursday. A mostly cloudy sky with temperatures reaching 39 degrees.

Rain will begin to return to the Tri-State late Friday afternoon and peak during the overnight hours. By the time we get to Saturday morning, only isolated showers are still expected in the area.

While clouds will linger, the afternoon of Christmas Eve is currently looking dry. High temps will peak in the mid 40s.

Late Christmas Eve, isolated light showers will return to the Tri-State. These will linger through the day on Sunday, but Christmas looks far from a washout. Any showers will be light and brief and most of the day will just feature cloudy skies. Really not that terrible, especially considering that high temps will be in the mid 50s; about 15 degrees above normal.

A warm surge of air for Christmas weekend will keep us way above our normal high of 40 degrees. Rain chances increase late Friday into the first half of Saturday. Highs both days will reach the low/mid 40s. A chance of showers exists for Christmas Day, but right now the day looks primarily dry with highs in the mid 50s. More showers are in the forecast for Monday with a high near 60°.



Isolated showers will come to an end Sunday night, but we won’t stay dry for long. A well-defined line of showers and even a few thunderstorms will begin to arrive during the early afternoon Monday. Before the cold front arrives, high temps could reach the low 60s.

That would bring us close to record warmth for this time of year.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.