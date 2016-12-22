Trump picks Kellyanne Conway for top White House job

Kellyanne Conway, who served as President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign manager and is currently a senior adviser to his transition team, will serve as counselor to the president.

On Thursday morning, the Trump transition team announced Conway will, “continue her role as a close adviser to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration's legislative priorities and actions."

President-elect Trump said Conway, who was brought on board late in the general election, played a “crucial role” in his victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing," said President-elect Trump in a statement.

The Trump transition team's announcement noted Conway shattered the "glass ceiling" being the first female to serve as a manager of a winning presidential campaign, a possible slight against Clinton who used "shattering the glass ceiling" as a consistent talking point on the campaign trail and a theme during the Democratic convention.

"I want to thank the president-elect for this amazing opportunity," Conway said. "A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results."

