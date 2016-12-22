Recipe: Christmas Toffee Crackers - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: Christmas Toffee Crackers

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Connect
FOX19 -

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ packs of crackers (saltines)
  • 1 cup butter
  • ½ tsp of vanilla
  • 1 cup brown sugar (some people dark brown sugar, I use regular)
  • 1 12oz bag of chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Line cookie sheet with aluminum foil
  3. Make one single layer of crackers
  4. In a saucepan melt the butter
  5. Add brown sugar stirring continuously
  6. Stir in ½ tsp of vanilla
  7. Immediately pour over the crackers and spread out
  8. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes.
  9. Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over the top.
  10. Smooth out chips with a spatula
  11. Top with nuts, candy, any kind of topping you would like
  12. Cool completely and break into pieces

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly