Gunman on the run after shooting man in Spring Grove Village

A gunman is on the run after shooting a man near Chickering and Este in Spring Grove Village Thursday morning. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Mike Schell)

Police are looking for a gunman on the run after a man was shot near Chickering and Este in Spring Grove Village Thursday morning.

Police say the shooter was traveling in the same car as the victim. Just before 11 a.m., one man shot the other in the arm and fled with the vehicle after the victim left the car.

The car was abandoned a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

D5 investigating a shooting that occurred near Chickering & Este Ave. Suspect is know to the victim. Injuries are not life threatening. pic.twitter.com/77dEr2SmQP — Cincinnati Police (@CincinnatiPD) December 22, 2016

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center.

Authorities say the suspected gunman goes by the name “Zell” and knew the victim.

Denzil Payne is wanted for Fel. Assault related to the shooting at Chickering & Este Ave. today. Do not approach! Call Crimestoppers! pic.twitter.com/fEIfiUrvDb — Cincinnati Police (@CincinnatiPD) December 22, 2016

Nearby St. Xavier High School was placed on lockdown for a brief moment for police activity.

Becky Schulte, the school's director of communications, said the lockdown was safety protocol while winter sports teams are practicing. The school is currently on winter break.

Everyone in the school is safe, Schulte said.

