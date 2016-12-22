Union Twp. home catches fire

Fire crews were called to the 4800 block of Powderhorn Drive just before 11 a.m. (FOX19 NOW/Dan Wood)

Fire investigators are investigating what cause a fire at a Union Township home Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the 4800 block of Powderhorn Drive just before 11 a.m.

The home became completely engulfed in flames after a fire reportedly started in the back of the home near the garage.

Neighbors said the people inside were able to get out.

No one was hurt.

There are several ways you can help the family. There has been a GoFundMe page set up for them. You can also give donations to 5/3 branches made out to Rick and Bev Jordan house fire. Their church, Crosspointe Baptist Church, is also accepting donations.

