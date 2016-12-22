Middletown fire chief placed on administrative leave

Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli has been placed on paid administrative leave after an alleged OVI charge, according to Les Landen, the city's law director.

Lolli wasn’t in a department vehicle when he was stopped on Dec. 16, Landen said.

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Snively will take over Lolli's duties.

Lolli is expected in Middletown Municipal Court on Jan. 24 for a pretrial hearing.

