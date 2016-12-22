A.J. Green says he will play on Saturday night

After going limited at practice again on Thursday, Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green said he will play on Saturday night in Houston against the Texans.

“I'm not the type of guy to shut it down just to bail out on my team because we are not having the season we wanted to have," Green told FOX19 NOW media partner Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "That's a cowardly move to me. If I'm healthy, I'm going to play. And I feel like I'm healthy enough to play this week."

Green hasn’t played since he injured his hamstring on the first drive of the game against the Bills on November 20.

Green, who was just elected to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl game, needs only 36 yards receiving to join Randy Moss as the only other NFL receiver to reach 1,000 yards in his first six seasons.

The Bengals (5-8-1) travel to Houston (8-6) on Saturday night. Kickoff is at 8:25 p.m. on NFL Network.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.