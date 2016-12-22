Former lawmaker released from prison

Former mayor of Mason and state lawmaker Pete Beck will be released from prison early, according to a ruling by a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge.

Beck, 64, was sentenced in August 2015 after being found guilty on 13 criminal charges related to perjury, theft and fraudulent sale of security. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Last week, a state appeals court has overturned 10 of 13 criminal counts the former Ohio lawmaker accused of misleading investors about a company's financial status and using their money for personal gain.

The Ohio 1st District Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday the trial court in Cincinnati erred in convicting Beck of securities-related counts and perjury counts. The ruling says the alleged crimes involving securities-related counts were outside the statute of limitations and the panel couldn't conclude Beck's testimony related to perjury counts was "clearly false."

But since he has served 15 months and his only conviction standing was 12 months, he will be free.

Beck resigned from the Ohio House in November 2014.

