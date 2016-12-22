Fairfield man indicted on child porn charges

The woman knew she needed to stay calm because of her high blood pressure, but she managed to hold her own, arguing with the carjacker.Full Story >
The woman knew she needed to stay calm because of her high blood pressure, but she managed to hold her own, arguing with the carjacker.Full Story >
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.Full Story >
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.Full Story >
Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.Full Story >
Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.Full Story >
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.Full Story >
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 14 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 14 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.Full Story >