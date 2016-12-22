Fairfield man indicted on child porn charges

A federal grand jury has charged Richard Jay Sharp, 53, previously of Fairfield, Ohio, with one count of production and two counts of possession of child pornography in an indictment returned in Cincinnati.

The indictment alleges that Sharp distributed child pornography in June 2015 and possessed pornography of children under the age of 12 in Oct. 2015. Sharp allegedly sent the explicit material through Internet links in a conversation with undercover investigators and is also alleged to have downloaded child pornography on a work laptop with a thumb drive.

Distribution of child pornography is punishable by a range of five to 20 years in prison. Possession of child pornography carries a maximum potential sentence of 10 years for each count.

If you believe you have information related to Sharp’s alleged conduct, please contact Homeland Security Investigations at 866-347-2423.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.