Middletown police make arrests in 2 murders

According to Middletown police, they have made arrests in two murders that happened in November.

Charles Ray Graham, 27, Derrick Brown, 22, and Doug Best, 28, have been charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one county of aggravated arson and one count of kidnapping in connection to the murders of Ray Romoano and Tiffany Hoskins.

Brown was additionally charges with drug abuse cocaine.

Joseph Romano, 47, was found in the kitchen of his home on Nov. 2, located in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue. Police said he was bleeding and suffered “traumatic injuries” before his death.

Members of his family said the phone call they got from the cops was a welcome one.

"As soon as I heard the whole thing I jumped up in the middle of the floor, and I swung my phone and said, 'yes...they found who did it,'" Amanda Proffitt said.

The day after Romano was killed police said 36-year-old mother of two Tiffany Hoskins was murdered.

Hoskins was found dead on the second floor of a vacant structure located at 1507 Jacoby Ave.on Nov. 5 after the structure caught fire. Investigators later ruled the fire arson.

Her family said she was burned so bad they had to use medical records to identify her.

"It doesn't really feel like it matters now. I know that somebody has to pay for what they did to her, but my sister is never coming back," Tina Payne said.

Police have not said what led up to their murders.

Middletown police believe additional charges will be brought in relation to the cases.

All three are being held in the Middletown Jail awaiting arraignment.

