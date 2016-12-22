Middletown police make arrests in 2 murders

Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.Full Story >
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 14 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.Full Story >
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.Full Story >
The child, Christian Clay Perkins, an 11-month-old white male child, has been located.Full Story >
