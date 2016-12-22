Why So Much Fuss About A White Christmas?

Have you ever wondered why or how a White Christmas became such an important holiday tradition in America?



In Cincinnati, I am sad to report, snow has fallen on only 45 Christmas Days of 192 for which I have data. That is only a 23.4 percent chance of our dreams of a White Christmas being fulfilled each year. Even worse, many of those White Christmas days the snow was meager falling as just flurries. The chance of measurable snow (>=0.1") falling on Christmas Day is only 19 percent and the chance d rops to a dismal 7 percent if you consider a White Christmas to be an accumulation of 1" or more.



Longing for a White Christmas, this highly anticipated annual tradition, can be traced back to February 7, 1812 and the birth of Charles John Huffman Dickens in Landport, England (see his photo). For Charles, life was good during his first decade but when his father, mother and six siblings were thrown into debtors prison, 12-years old Charles had to quit school and work 10-hour days in a warehouse to pay his way in the world.



Vivid memories of his experiences as a child laborer and seeing first-hand how the working class and poor lived became material for many of his novels especially the supposedly autobiographical novel David Copperfield.



A year after his trip to America in 1842, which included two passes through Cincinnati, Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol. His memory of childhood events and a trip to Manchester, England where he saw the plight of factory workers, fueled Dickens to, "strike a sledge hammer blow ... on behalf of the Poor Man's Child."



Charles Dickens' other memories, those of long, cold winters with frozen rivers and deep long-lasting snow also found their way into his writing, especially in his most well known work A Christmas Carol.



If you doubt the impact of Dickens' memories and A Christmas Carol think about this, the term "Merry Christmas" only became the most common way we greet each other during the holidays after it appeared in the book. Also, we all know what a "scrooge" is and if I exclaim, "Bah! Humbug!", you know what I mean thanks to Charles Dickens.



In A Christmas Carol, Dickens used words to paint vibrant images of the cold, blustery, snowy weather during the Christmases of his childhood and a tradition was born! Because Dickens was a child of the Little Ice Age, during many winters canals and rivers froze, snow drifts were deep and the biting, relentless cold, seemingly would never end.



In 1814 and 25 other years Frost Fairs were held on the frozen Thames River in London. Frost Fairs were celebrated by royalty and commoners alike. King Henry VIII traveled by sleigh on the Frozen Thames from London to Greenwich in 1536 and Queen Elizabeth practiced archery on the ice in 1564. Shopkeepers sold their wares and children played games on the frozen surface of the Thames during Frost Fairs.



As the Little Ice Age waned the last Frost Fair was in February 1814 when Charles Dickens was only two years of age. That year an elephant walked across the Thames and printer George Davis printed a 124-page book from his booth on the ice. Undoubtedly as Dickens experienced the cold winters of his youth, old-timers told him stories of the more extreme cold of the past and the frozen Thames. I am sure of it. Because during the brutal Winter of 1976-77 when the Ohio River froze solid bank to bank, I walked from Cincinnati to Newport on the ice. I know Charles Dickens heard stories of the extreme cold before his day because I tell my tale, to all who will listen, of walking across the frozen Ohio in January 1977.



The Little Ice Age lasted from about 1300 A.D. until about 1850 A.D. and it brought cold winters, wet summers and failed crops to Northern Europe and Northeastern United States. It has been implicated as a factor in the French Revolution and as part of the reason there was a large migration of farm families from New England to the Great Lakes and Midwest. After the Summer of 1816, known as "The Year Without a Summer" in New England, when snow and frost killed crops in each of the summer months many farmers had enough and headed west.



Most climate scientists have concluded that The Little Ice Age was caused by an unusual decrease in energy output by the sun with contributions from increased volcanic activity and ocean circulation.



The resulting winters were harsh and memorable and thanks to Charles Dickens, with an assist from The Little Ice Age, the best Christmas is a White Christmas.

Merry Christmas from all of us at FOX19 NOW -Steve Horstmeyer.

Additional Information:

Perhaps because of his past and his sensitivity to the conditions in which children were raised, Dickens praised the Public School system of Cincinnati. "Cincinnati is honorably famous for its free schools, of which it has so many that no person's child... can ... want the means of education."

Here is a link to trivia about A Christmas Carol http://www.charlesdickensinfo.com/christmas-carol/trivia/

The first Christmas Day for which I have a record of the weather in Cincinnati is 1794. Secretary of the Northwest Territory, Winthrop Sargent wrote in his diary that it was about 50° at 8 AM when the rain ended. Cooling began around noon that day and a little snow fell during evening.

A great book on the Little Ice Age is: The Little Ice Age - How Climate Made History 1300-1850 by Brian Fagan. It is available at Amazon.com in electronic and paperback versions.



