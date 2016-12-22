Emergency responders may have been exposed to ricin at FEMA training center

Since 2012, close to 400 first responders and hospital workers from Ohio have trained at FEMA's Domestic Preparedness Center in Alabama.

Many of them may have unknowingly trained with a deadly dose of ricin - a poison made from castor beans.

FEMA said it ordered a ricin extract that was supposed to be safe for training, but instead, the lab supplying the toxin was sending the real deal. This went on for years, until FEMA finally realized the mistake last month.

According to FEMA, some of the local agencies possibly impacted include the Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati Fire Department, UC and Xavier police departments, and several hospitals in the area.

It's important to note that FEMA said it has no indication that any students were harmed.

FEMA released the following statement about the mix up:

"There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our employees and those we train. We have established a web page with information that will be updated as new information becomes available."

FEMA said it's stopping all chemical and biological operations through next month, out of an abundance of caution.

Here are the agencies, organizations and companies in Ohio who sent students to FEMA's Center for Disease Preparedness Center in Alabama: Click here to see them on our interactive map.

Akron Childrens Hospital Akron Fire Department City of Akron Albany Police Department Clermont County Sheriffs Office Woodmere Village Police Department Beavercreek Township Fire Department Walton Hills Police Department Bedford Heights Police Department Berea Fire Department Brook Park Fire Department Williams County Health District Community Hospitals and Wellness Center Diley Ridge Emergency Room Canton Fire Department Greenfield Township Fire Department Lafayette Township Fire Department University of Cincinnati Medical Center Cincinnati Health Department Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Xavier University Police Department Cincinnati Fire Department University of Cincinnati Police Department Green Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District Cincinnati Police Department Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Fire Department University Hospitals of Cleveland Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police Cleveland Police Department City of Cleveland Cleveland Fire Department Cleveland Department of Public Safety Cleveland Emergency Medical Services Fairview Hospital Cleveland State University Cuyahoga Community College Cuyahoga Heights Fire Department Cleveland Fire Department Parma Fire Department AT&T Cleveland Clinic Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Columbus City Schools Columbus Division of Fire Franklin County Sheriffs Office Franklin County Coroners Office Ohio Air National Guard; 121st; CERF-P/HRF; Columbus City Schools University Hospital-Conneaut Medical Center Jerusalem Township Fire Department Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Dalton Police Department Dayton Fire Department Mercy Defiance Hospital Delaware County Emergency Medical Services Chippewa Township Fire Department East Liverpool City Hospital Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital Euclid Fire Department Fairfield Police Department Findlay City Health Department Blanchard Valley Health System Franklin Township Fire Department Gallipolis Volunteer Fire Department Jackson Township Fire Department Butler County Sheriffs Office Hamilton Fire Department Harrison Fire Department Jackson County Health Department Ohio Army National Guard Shawnee Township Fire Department Ohio Health MedCentral Hospital Washington County Sheriffs Office McDonald Fire Department Lafayette Township Fire Department Mentor Police Department Miami Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services Willams County Health Department Moraine Fire Department Morrow County Emergency Medical Services New Vienna Police Department Newark Fire Department Oakwood Fire Department Ontario Police Department Dunlap Community Hospital Ohio 1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team State of Ohio - BWC University Hospital Richmond Rome Fire Department Rossford Fire Department Russellville Police Department Shaker Heights Fire Department University Hospitals Shawnee Hills Police Department Shelby Police Department South Amherst Fire Department Clark County Combined Health District Hustead Emergency Medical Services Steubenville Fire Department Mercy Health St Vincent Medical Center University of Toledo Toledo Fire and Recue Department Union Police Department Wyandot County Health Department Village of Walton Hills City of Warren Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital Quad Ambulance District West Chester Hospital Mount Carmel Saint Anns Hospital Woodmere Police Department Wooster Township Fire Department Wayne County EMA Wooster Fire Department Worthington Fire and Emergency Medical Services Worthington Division of Police Humility of Mary Health Partners St. Elizabeth Mahoning County Emergency Management

