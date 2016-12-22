Family: 5-year-old has unidentified virus

A Lawrenceburg family said one minute their child was laughing and giggling, and the next minute he was very ill. Now all they can do is wait for answers.

On Nov. 30, 5-year-old Jayden woke up with a cough. His mother Karissa said she gave him medicine and he laid down to rest. She said she walked out of the room for only minutes, and when she came back he was lifeless.

"I heard her scream...ran out to find him lifeless, not breathing," Jayden's grandmother Julie Saylor said.

Saylor is a paramedic and said she tried CPR. Jayden was flown to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, and he's been there ever since.

"It's really a hard thing to do. It's a really hard thing to watch." Saylor said.

"It's just very heartbreaking," Karissa said.

Jayden's family said doctors are working around the clock, but so far, they don't know exactly what's going on.

"They can't really tell us what is wrong with him other than he has swelling of the brain," Saylor said.

She said the doctors haven't pinpointed what virus could have triggered this, so for now, Jayden is on a feeding tube, and they're trying to find out if he has severe brain damage.

The Saylors do believe Jayden has made some progress, but they're still anxious for answers while they wait for a prognosis.

"This they can't really do anything for. It's just a wait it out, see what happens kind of thing," Karissa said.

The family is staying hopeful, but is making sure other parents are aware of their story.

"Intervene sooner. Don't let it happen to your kids too. It's heartbreaking," Karissa said.

The Saylors have a Facebook page called Jayden's Journey they're using to keep everyone updated.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the doctors to have them explain what they believe is wrong, but they weren't available.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.