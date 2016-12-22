Holidays bringing record setting gun sales

It's not your traditional Christmas gift, but some guns shops in the area are seeing record sales this holiday as more and more people are purchasing firearms.

The owner at American Trading Co., Jon Perkans, said he gets in new shipments every day to keep up with his customer's needs. In the past few years guns have been topping the Christmas list.

Harvey Cifers said he's always in the market to buy a new gun, but he's not just hunting for the best deals for himself. He recently bought a gun for his 16-year-old daughter as a gift.

"I wrapped it up in a box, and now I have it in my safe until she's ready," Cifers said.

He said he wanted to buy it for her so she would have extra protection.

Cifers is not alone. Several owners of guns shops in the area said they have seen an uptick in sales in the past few months.

"Guns are always being given away for Christmas, like Harvey said, doing it respectfully and responsibly is the main thing," Perkans said.

Statistics from the Attorney General's Office show the number of people getting a CCW License is steadily increasing.

"If you want to buy a gift for somebody, you buy it just like you buy anything else. We do a background check on the individual who buys it, but if you want to give it as a gift as long as you believe they can handle it and legally allowed to poses it it's just like giving any piece of property to somebody," Perkans said.

With the new extension of the concealed carry laws in Ohio, the owner of Practical Tactical said there has been a new demand for smaller guns.

The owner, Steve Viehl, said he reminds his customers to be careful if they plan to leave any of these firearms under the tree.

"With children and that you might want to take extra precaution," he said.

An important note to remember is; If you are giving away a gun as a gift, you are still the legal owner until you legally transfer it.

