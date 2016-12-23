Happy Holiday or Merry Christmas?

It's one of the greatest times of the year: the lights, parties and the general holiday cheer.



But do you catch yourself...hesitating...wondering if you should say to co-workers or friends: Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays?



In this time of political correctness, we do not want to offend anyone, but has that hesitancy diluted the true meaning of this time of year?



Consider this, let's think about what these holidays really mean. Let's all take a deep breath, and not worry about it. Let's just make sure our friends, co-workers and loved ones know that we care.



So, Merry Christmas. Happy Hanukkah. Joyous Kwanza. And, Happy New Year. If I forgot someone - Happy Holidays!

