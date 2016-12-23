Ohio agencies urge safe driving during busy holiday travel

Interstate 71 at Victory Parkway (Provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Department of Transportation says it has tried, where possible, to reduce the size of work zones on roadways for what is expected to be a busy long weekend of travel around the Christmas holiday.

Auto club AAA predicts about 4.2 million Ohioans will travel over 50 miles from home for the holiday, most of them driving.

With that in mind, authorities are reminding motorists to wear seatbelts and be cautious on busy highways.

Officials say nearly 1,100 traffic deaths have been reported around the state this year. More than 300 of those involved people not wearing seat belts.

The State Highway Patrol says troopers will be especially focused on targeting drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs during Christmas and the week leading up to New Year's Day.

