Woman reunited with Good Samaritan after hit-and-run

A Middletown woman finally got the chance to say thank you on Friday to a Good Samaritan that helped her after a hit-and-run.

Kelli Greenway said she was hit by a car on Saturday night, and was trapped for 15 minutes before someone finally stopped to help.

Peggy Landers told her husband to turn around, after passing Greenway's car and realizing someone was inside.

"So we went ahead and turned around and came back, and that was the first vehicle we went to was hers," she said.

"She definitely touched a very big part of me. I definitely had a lot of angels that night," Greenway said.

Middletown police are investigating the hit-and-run. They said the driver of the other car ran from the scene, and have not been found.

