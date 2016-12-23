Police asking drivers to slow down after 2 Dayton officers hit by passing cars

After two police officers in Dayton were hit by cars during traffic stops, police in Montgomery County are reminding residents to slow down, change lanes or get a ticket.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Blue Ash is echoing that message.

"The expectation is just to slow down give a little consideration for that vehicle and that person that’s sitting on the shoulder," Sgt. Josh Patrick said.

The Ohio law applies to not only police vehicles, but any emergency response vehicle pulled onto the shoulder.

"They’ve kind of expanded the parameters so you’re looking at ODOT vehicles, road service vehicles," Sgt. Patrick said. "If you see it and you’re able to move over you move over, you slow down."

As officers step out of their cruisers the risk increases with traffic flying by at 70 mph.

"You do have to pay attention," Sgt. Patrick said. "Things happen quickly and before you know it you’re right in the middle of it. A car traveling at 65, 70, 80 mph, you know, that’s just as deadly as a bullet."

