West Price Hill family gets Christmas back with outpouring of support

Just two days after a West Price Hill family was robbed of their Christmas gifts, an outpouring of support is giving them a merry Christmas.

On Wednesday night, Kasey Coffey and her four kids found their Christmas tree was left bare after someone stole 20 to 25 gifts from their 3rd floor apartment.

Dan Cronin was watching FOX19 NOW that night. He said not only did the story move him, but it also motivated him.

"We got to help, we just got to help. That's when I went to Twitter and said, 'all you basketball fans that follow me, come on lets all help this family,' and it was so awesome how everyone responded right away," he said.

He was able to meet Coffey downtown the very next morning with a gift, so she and her husband could replace the ones stolen from their children.

"Absolutely appreciative. We hugged immediately, and she said thank you. When I brought up the basketball game, she immediately text me afterward when she broke it to the kids and how excited they were to come," Cronin said.

The Coffey family has learned this week that while there are some bad people in the world, there are also some very good ones. Many of whom who show themselves around this time of year.

"God has a way of working his magic, and someone seen the story and felt sympathetic for my family and decided they wanted to help out, and I'm very gracious for it," she said.

Cronin is the brother of UC Head Basketball Coach Mick Cronin. The Coffey family will sit close to court with many of the player's families on Jan. 1 when UC takes on Tulane.

The family also thanked another woman who donated clothes and toys for the children.

