Police investigate single vehicle fatal crash in Butler County

Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal accident in Butler County Friday night.

Police said the vehicle was headed northbound on OH-177 when it went off the left side of the road and struck a culvert.

One male occupant was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The Traffic Unit is currently investigating.

It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

